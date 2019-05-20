A variety of stories make the fronts on Monday, while pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show are also featured.
The Times leads with accusations that the Ministry of Defence has a “secret policy on torture” which allows ministers to approve passing intelligence to allies even if there is a risk of torture.
The Daily Telegraph carries a report suggesting that the heads of MI5 and MI6 were briefed on a dossier about Donald Trump’s links to Russia before the US president knew about its contents.
The Guardian leads with a Human Rights Watch report which accuses the Government of “largely ignor(ing) growing evidence of a stark deterioration in the standard of living for the country’s poorest residents”.
The Financial Times says American companies have been briefed by intelligence agencies about the risk of doing business in China.
The Metro runs with Brexit, reporting that a no-deal departure would be on the cards if MPs vote down Theresa May’s bill for a fourth time.
The i leads with claims the NHS is “continuing to fail” to prescribe cannabis.
The Independent reports the case of a woman who claims a man admitted raping her but was not prosecuted.
The Daily Mirror reports that some workers building infrastructure for the World Cup in Qatar are paid as little as 82p an hour.
The Sun reports that the Duchess of Sussex and X Factor winner Matt Cardle “swapped secret messages” months before she met Harry.
The Daily Mail leads with victims of the contaminated blood scandal missing out on compensation.
The Daily Express runs with “concern” about the “rivalry” between William and Harry.
And the Daily Star says a DIY chain is offering lessons on “basic household tasks”.