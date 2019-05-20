The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have given the Queen a guided tour of Kate’s Back To Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.

The garden aims to highlight the benefits the natural world brings to mental and physical well-being.

It was co-created alongside landscape architects Andree Davies and Adam White, and the Royal Horticultural Society.

Kate explained many of the garden’s features to her husband’s grandmother (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The Queen remarked that it was a wonder the designers could fit so many features into a small space (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The Queen attends the Chelsea Flower Show in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea every year (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The Queen was also shown some of the other special gardens (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)

William joked to his grandmother that he had ‘smartened up out of his ‘green clothes’ (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)

In a nod to the flowers on display at the show, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a blue and white floral-patterned Erdem dress (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Earlier in the day, Kate had played with schoolchildren in the woodland-themed garden.

The hands-on duchess, dressed casually in a white blouse, camel-coloured culottes and white trainers, climbed up a wooden ladder into the garden’s centre-piece – a high platform tree house, and sat on a tree stump during her visit.

The Duchess of Cambridge with Andree Davies (centre) and Adam White (Yui Mok/PA)

The duchess hoped to help youngsters connect with the natural world (Yui Mok/PA)

Kate said it was ‘really important’ children start to understand nature (Yui Mok/PA)

The duchess climbed a tree house (Yui Mok/PA)

Kate chats to local school pupils (Yui Mok/PA)

Round the camp fire (Yui Mok/PA)

Meeting Sue Biggs, director general of the Royal Horticultural Society (Yui Mok/PA)

Kate visited with the family on Sunday (Matt Porteous/PA)

Elsewhere at the Chelsea Flower Show, D-Day and Operation Market Garden veteran Joe Cattini attended the opening of the D-Day 75 Garden (Yui Mok/PA)

An exhibitor places goat shoulder onto a barbecue (Yui Mok/PA)

Visitors enjoy the flora on display (Yui Mok/PA)

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and his wife Jackie visited the show (Yui Mok/PA)

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg relax at the show (Yui Mok/PA)

Bill Bailey put in an appearance (Yui Mok/PA)

Dame Judi Dench at the Chelsea Flower Show (Yui Mok/PA)

Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry attended (Yui Mok/PA)

The David Austin Roses stand (Yui Mok/PA)

Chrysanthemum Archie Harrison, named to celebrate the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first child (Yui Mok/PA)