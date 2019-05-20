Flight disruption continued for a second day at Manchester Airport following a fuel supply problem.

Twenty-three departures were delayed by at least 15 minutes and four were cancelled between 6am and 9am on Monday, according to aviation data supplier FlightStats.

More than 80 flights to and from the airport were cancelled on Sunday as power issues led to a failure of fuel supply systems.

Passengers reported being stuck on grounded planes for several hours without moving.

The problem emerged on Sunday afternoon and was not fixed until the early hours of Monday morning.

A statement from the airport issued at 3am on Monday read: “Engineers have now resolved the power issue which affected the fuel supply.

“Most scheduled flights will operate as planned today; however, we expect that there will be a small number of delays and cancellations as a result of the issues experienced yesterday.

“Please check the status of your flight with your airline. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience.”