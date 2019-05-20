A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault after Nigel Farage was doused in a £5.25 milkshake while on a walkabout.

The Brexit Party leader was heard to comment “complete failure” and “I could have spotted that a mile off” as he was ushered away by security following the incident in Newcastle city centre.

One of his team was heard to say “sorry” as Mr Farage was walked to his taxi and then driven away from the event, where he had met voters by the Earl Grey Monument.

Moments after the milkshake hit his suit, and as a man was bundled away, a member of Mr Farage’s team said: “Take him away, get him back to the car.”

Paul Crowther speaks to police (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

Mr Farage had walked down the busy Northumberland Street with several security staff wearing earpieces, followed by Brexit Party supporters and the media.

An empty Five Guys banana and salted caramel milkshake cup was left on the floor following the disturbance.

Besides the Waterstone’s shop in handcuffs was 32-year-old Paul Crowther, from Throckley, Newcastle, who said: “I didn’t know he was in town, I thought this is my only chance.”

Mr Crowther said he saw there was a Brexit Party event in the city centre, thought it was an MEP and then saw Mr Farage.

He explained: “It’s a right of protest against people like him.

“The bile and the racism he spouts out in this country is far more damaging than a bit of milkshake to his front.”

Despite being arrested, he said he did not regret his actions and denied an allegation someone was cut, saying he only threw sticky liquid on the politician.

Of his milkshake, he ruefully said: “I was quite looking forward to it but I think it went on a better purpose.”

He declined to say what he did for a living.

The empty milkshake cup (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

Mr Farage became the latest victim of a protest which has seen other European election candidates such as Ukip’s Carl Benjamin and ex-English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson suffer similar attacks.

Afterwards, Mr Farage tweeted: “Sadly some remainers have become radicalised, to the extent that normal campaigning is becoming impossible.

“For a civilised democracy to work you need the losers consent, politicians not accepting the referendum result have led us to this.”

Last week, police apparently ordered a McDonald’s outlet near a Brexit Party campaign rally to stop selling milkshakes and ice cream, according to the restaurant’s staff.

Earlier, Northumbria Police said it had not asked local fast food outlets to stop serving milkshakes to deter similar protests.

The force said a 32-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of common assault.

Theresa May’s official spokesman told a Westminster briefing; “The Prime Minister has been clear that politicians should be able to go about their work and campaign without harassment, intimidation, or abuse.

“In this case, I understand, an arrest has already been made, so I can’t comment further.

“But, the Prime Minister supports efforts to stamp out unacceptable and unlawful behaviour, and where incidents of harassment and abuse constitute a criminal offence this should be taken seriously by the police.”