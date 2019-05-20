Shots have been fired during a paramilitary-style display in Northern Ireland.

Social media footage showed a masked man wearing a white shirt and black tie discharging several rounds skywards.

It followed the death of a man convicted of killing two children and a soldier in a republican bomb attack during the Troubles.

Martin McElkerney, 57, was taken to hospital after he was discovered critically injured at Milltown Cemetery in Belfast on Thursday.

Police said they were not looking for any other person over the shooting.

The Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) is suspected to have been behind 120 killings during the conflict.