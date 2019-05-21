Newlyweds Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston have released three official photographs from their wedding day.

The beaming couple, who married in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, are pictured in the gardens of Frogmore House, joined by their young flower girls and pageboys.

Another image shows Lady Gabriella and Mr Kingston standing in front of the picturesque lake and the domed Mausoleum of Queen Victoria’s mother, the Duchess of Kent.

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston (Hugo Burnand/PA)

Lady Gabriella, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and her financier husband held their wedding reception in Windsor’s Frogmore House, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also staged their evening wedding celebrations a year earlier.

Their ceremony in the Gothic St George’s Chapel was the third royal wedding to take place there in the past 12 months, following those of Harry and Meghan, and Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank.

The final photograph in the set taken by Hugo Burnand, who was also the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official wedding photographer, was a formal portrait of the bride and groom with their families and bridal party.

The bride and groom and their family (Hugo Burnand/PA)

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were among those pictured in the ornate surroundings of the Duchess of Kent’s Drawing Room.

Prince Michael of Kent is the Queen’s cousin.

Ella, as she is known to her family, wore a bespoke wedding grown by Italian designer Luisa Beccaria and a Russian Fringe-style tiara which was also worn by her grandmother Princess Marina, Duchess of Kent, and her mother, Princess Michael, on their wedding days.

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston leave St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle following their wedding (Victoria Jones/PA)

Her young bridesmaids and pageboys were Isabella Windsor, Maud Windsor, Eliza Goldsmith, Princess Aurelia del Drago, Leonora Weisman, Karim Khawaja, Emily Conolly, Frederick Murray and Rafferty Murray.

Sisters Isabella and Maud – Lady Gabriella’s nieces and the daughters of Lord Frederick Windsor and Sophie Winkleman – are pictured sat in the grass with their arms contentedly around one another.

Lady Gabriella and Thomas Kingston with, from left: Isabella and Maud Windsor; Eliza Goldsmith (sitting); Princess Aurelia del Drago; Leonora Weisman; Karim Khawaja; Emily Conolly; Frederick Murray; Rafferty Murray (Hugo Burnand/PA)

Eliza Goldsmith, sitting next to them, gives a big grin, but another little helper – Princess Aurelia – looks unsure, on the verge of frowning as she holds her bouquet.