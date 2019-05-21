An amateur photographer’s remarkable pictures have captured the moment a bolt of lightning struck during a heavy storm in the Philippines.

The moment was captured on a mobile phone by university professor Nathan Daniel Sison as he looked out of his apartment in Mandaluyong, near the capital Manila.

The lightning bolt strike in Mandaluyong (Nathan Daniel Sison/PA)

Mr Sison told the Press Association: “It was taken unintentionally. I was just snapping the view.”

A flash after the lightning bolt struck (Nathan Daniel Sison/PA)

Only moments before, Mr Sison had captured an image showing the sunset when it “suddenly rained”.

This photo was taken just moments before the lightning strike (Nathan Daniel Sison/PA)

The subsequent pictures, taken at 7pm local time on Tuesday, showed the bolt striking a building before creating a dramatic flash.