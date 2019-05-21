The mother of murdered Billyjoe Bates has made a public appeal for any information about his killer, six months on from his death in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to Ashfield Street at its junction with Kippen Street at around 2.30pm on Sunday November 18 after the 28-year-old was found seriously injured.

He was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he died in the early hours of Thursday November 22.

Police believe someone in the Milton community where he was murdered knows who the killer is.

His mother Jackie Wilson said: “I am appealing for anyone who has any information about the murder of my son Billyjoe or for the person responsible to look to their conscience and come forward.

“It has been six months now and I still can’t face the fact that he will never walk back through the door.

“Billyjoe was my absolute world. Every day without him is mental torture.

“He did not deserve to die the way he did. Myself and my family are heartbroken and deserve answers to why this has happened.

“If you have any information please contact the police or Crimestoppers.”

A dedicated team of specialist officers has been working on the case and is trying to find a potential witness who was seen around the time of the attack in the nearby Londis store and then walking along Kippen Street.

The man is described as between 25 to 45 years of age, of medium build, approximately 5ft 9in to 5ft 11in and had dark facial hair with a neatly trimmed beard, moustache and sideburns.

He was wearing a grey beanie hat, a black jacket, black jogging bottoms and white trainers.

The man bought milk and American Cream Soda at the Londis.

Detective Inspector Scott McCallum said: “There is no doubt in my mind that people in the local community of Milton know who is responsible for the murder of Billyjoe Bates.

“It is vital that we are able to arrest the individual responsible and provide some sort of closure to Billyjoe’s family, who have been left completely devastated by his loss.

“I would urge anyone who has information, and is yet to speak to the police, to please do the right thing and get in touch.”

A £10,000 Crimestoppers reward is being offered for any information that could lead to the arrest of the person responsible for Mr Bates’ death.