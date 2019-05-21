Nigel Farage has said the Brexit Party will demand to have places on the EU negotiating team if they come top in the European elections this week.

Speaking at a packed rally in Kensington, west London, Mr Farage said if his party tops the polls, representatives “must join the EU negotiating team”.

The former Ukip leader also speculated that wins for the Brexit Party could have an impact on the leadership of the two main Westminster parties.

Mr Farage added: “We will quickly get rid of the worst prime minister in the history of our nation.

THE RALLY FOR DEMOCRACY https://t.co/JBHUzIbBrb — The Brexit Party (@brexitparty_uk) May 21, 2019

“You never know, given the way we are smashing the Labour vote in Wales and the Midlands, a big Brexit win might get rid of Jeremy Corbyn as well.”

The Brexit Party is currently topping the polls ahead of Thursday’s vote. A seven-day rolling average on Tuesday predicted they will take home 34% of the vote.

(PA Graphics)

Mr Farage also commented on the Electoral Commission’s investigation into the party’s funding.

Its premises were searched by commission staff on Tuesday.

Mr Farage said: “After seven hours, the Electoral Commission have not found a single misdeed by the Brexit Party.

Turning to the 3,000 strong crowd, he continued: “Let me make clear to all the conspiracy theorists.

“Our money comes from this growing mass movement of people.”

He did not address the news of a European Parliament committee investigation into a complaint that he allegedly failed to declare £450,000 in donations to him by prominent Leave campaigner Arron Banks.

Before he took to the stage, the audience also heard from Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe, and former president of the Czech Republic, Vaclav Klaus.

Former President of the Czech Republic Václav Klaus says Europe needs The Brexit Party to win this Thursday. pic.twitter.com/ppu8ttdNMi — The Brexit Party (@brexitparty_uk) May 21, 2019

Mr Klaus, who greeted the crowd as his “dear Brexit friends” said the Czech Republic share the “same or similar criticisms” of the EU to the UK.

The 77-year-old a eurosceptic, who was president of the Eastern European nation from 2003 – 2013, also described the 2017 referendum as a “fatal blow” and an “historic event” that “changed Europe”.