US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit Ireland while on a visit to Europe in June, a White House spokesman has said.

Mr Trump and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will hold a “bilateral meeting” on June 5 in Shannon.

The trip has already been subject to reported controversy over the venue of the talks.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar invited Donald Trump to meet him in Shannon (Brian Lawless/PA)

The president’s visit to Ireland is set to be largely private, with Mr Trump expected to base himself at the golf resort he owns in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

Rumours of a disagreement have been reported that focus on whether the meeting with Mr Varadkar would take place on Mr Trump’s property at Doonbeg – the president’s apparent preference – or on more neutral ground.

Irish authorities reportedly preferred nearby Dromoland Castle.

Donald Trump owns Doonbeg golf resort on the west coast of Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

But Simon Coveney, Ireland’s deputy premier, said reports of a stand-off over locations were exaggerated and not true.

On Monday, it was reported that Mr and Mrs Trump would join the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall for afternoon tea while on a three-day visit to the UK, which begins on June 3.

The couple will also be guests of the Queen.

The ‘Baby Trump’ blimp flown by protesters during Donald Trump’s 2018 visit to the UK (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The president’s formal visit follows a working trip to the UK last summer that sparked demonstrations across the country.

Campaigners are again hoping to fly a blimp, depicting the US president as a nappy-wearing baby, over London, after it was hoisted in Parliament Square during protests against the US leader’s last trip.

The protesters have been accused by former Tory chief whip Lord Jopling of “mindless idiocy”.

The visit to Ireland and the UK are part of Mr Trump’s wider trip to Europe, which will include events in France to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.