A partnership between four leading venues will bring 948 shows to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year.

EdFest.com, a partnership between Assembly, Gilded Balloon, Pleasance and Underbelly, celebrated 12 years of working together with the launch of its new programme for 2019 on Wednesday.

This year, the group will bring 948 shows from 29 countries to perform in 107 spaces across 24 venues in Edinburgh.

Highlights include Eddie Izzard at the Assembly with his new work in progress, a reading/performance of the Charles Dickens classic Great Expectations.

The Gilded Balloon will show Ronni Ancona & Lewis MacLeod: Just Checking In, about a group of staff and guests trying to prevent the sale of a once-glamorous Scottish hotel which is about to be taken over by Donald Trump, while John Robins will bring his new stand-up show Hot Shame to the Pleasance.

At Underbelly, audiences can see Danny MacAskill’s Drop And Roll Live, which is described as an “action-packed display of gravity-defying tricks”.

EdFest.com runs from July 31 to August 26 2019.