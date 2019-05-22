The Brexit Party has lifted its ban on Channel 4 News after a disagreement.

Channel 4 News had been refused entry to the party’s events – a decision the programme had linked to its investigation into party finances.

But a party spokesman said the dispute was about the behaviour of the programme’s camera crew at the Leave Means Leave rally in Parliament Square on March 29.

The issue has now apparently been resolved, and party chairman Richard Tice will be interviewed on the programme on Wednesday evening.

A party spokesman said: “Having secured unauthorised access to a secure zone, the Channel 4 team repeatedly lied, falsely claiming that they had been invited in.

“When challenged by Mr Tice and asked to leave, they repeatedly refused.

“Channel 4 has accepted that there are legitimate security concerns, and given the necessary reassurance that there will be no repeat of such behaviour.

“Now that this unfortunate episode has been resolved, we look forward to welcoming them to future Brexit Party events.”

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage (PA/Ben Birchall)

A Channel 4 News spokeswoman denied the allegation of lying.

She said on Wednesday: “Channel 4 News met with the Brexit Party today and Richard Tice has agreed to an interview on the programme tonight.

“We would like to set the record straight and be clear that we do not accept the assertion that our team ‘repeatedly lied’.

“Our team were escorted into a secure area by a Leave Means Leave press officer.

“We are pleased that this matter has now reached a conclusion, six weeks after an incident we were unaware of and five days after our Channel 4 News investigation into Nigel Farage.”