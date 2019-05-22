Four people have been arrested following the death of a man who was allegedly stabbed in his car.

Anthony Ferns, 33, was sitting in his blue Audi A3 in Crebar Street, Thornliebank, Glasgow, when the incident happened at around 10pm on Thursday April 18.

He drove a short distance to his home and got out of the car and was found lying injured in Roukenburn Street, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said four men aged 33, 44, 49 and 63 have been arrested in connection with the death and have been released pending further inquiries.

Investigations are continuing.