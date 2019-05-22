Singer Ariana Grande has led social media tributes to the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack two years on.

Twenty-two people were murdered at the venue when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device in the foyer at the end of the singer’s show.

Marking the anniversary, Grande simply posted a bee emoji – the worker bee being a symbol of Manchester – to her Instagram story.

(arianagrande/Instagram)

The singer organised and performed at the One Love concert in June 2017 to raise money for the emergency fund launched following the attack, and has regularly spoken since about the trauma of events that night.

The 22 victims of the terror attack (handouts/PA)

As many people posted messages remembering the attack, the hashtags #OneLoveManchester, #ManchesterRemembers and #WeStandTogether were all trending on Twitter across the United Kingdom.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham tweeted a picture including the names of the victims.

He added the words: “Today is a day to remember, to reflect & to recommit to all those whose lives changed on 22/5/17.

“We will always be there for you.”

Today is a day to remember, to reflect & to recommit to all those whose lives changed on 22/5/17. We will always be there for you. pic.twitter.com/a53QiZKnPc — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) May 22, 2019

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also posted a message of solidarity.

“We will never be divided by terrorism & hate. #manchestertogether,” he wrote.

Two years since the Manchester Arena terrorist attack, London stands united in solidarity with #Manchester today. Our thoughts are with those who lost loved ones, those who were wounded and the first responders. We will never be divided by terrorism & hate. #manchestertogether pic.twitter.com/AgLgTEl1Lt — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) May 22, 2019

Dan Hett, whose brother Martyn was killed in the attack, thanked people for their “kind words” and said he would be attending a memorial.

“Thanks for the kind words already, all,” he wrote. “I’m trying not to post old photos or wistful platitudes today.

“I’m going to do the school run, go to a memorial thing, then I’ll probably get drunk and cry with a bunch of people later. This is every year now I guess. Stay okay.”

thanks for the kind words already, all. I'm trying not to post old photos or wistful platitudes today. I'm going to do the school run, go to a memorial thing, then I'll probably get drunk and cry with a bunch of people later. this is every year now I guess. stay okay. ♥ — Dan Hett (@danhett) May 22, 2019

Both Manchester United and Manchester City paid their respects on Twitter with images of the Manchester bee.

“This City Remembers,” Man City posted, while Man United tweeted: “#ManchesterTogether: then, now and forever.”

Local emergency services also sent messages of support to those affected.

The North West Ambulance Service tweeted: “If this brings back distressing thoughts or memories, don’t hesitate to ask for some support.”

Greater Manchester Police wrote of the victims: “Our thoughts will always be with their families and all those injured or affected.”

Today our thoughts are with those who sadly lost their lives, those injured, their families, emergency responders and all those affected by the Manchester attack. If this brings back distressing thoughts or memories, don't hesitate to ask for some support.#ManchesterRemembers pic.twitter.com/vEiWf7ipz8 — North West Ambulance Service (@NWAmbulance) May 22, 2019

Remembering the 22 innocent lives lost in the Manchester Arena attack on 22 May 2017. Our thoughts will always be with their families and all those injured or affected.#WeStandTogether pic.twitter.com/sWi4OjsfWv — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2019

May 22 also marks the anniversary of the murder of Fusilier Lee Rigby in 2013.

The 25-year-old serviceman was walking near his barracks in Woolwich, south-east London, when he was rammed with a car before his attackers attempted to behead him.

The killers were jailed at the Old Bailey in February 2014.