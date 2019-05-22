Enshrining the United Nations’ rights for children in law will “help make Scotland the best place in the world to grow up”, the Scottish Government has said.

Launching a consultation seeking views on incorporating the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) into Scots law, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said it will improve the lives of young people.

The UNCRC sets out the rights of every child, including the right to be treated fairly and equally, the right to be as healthy as possible, and the right to be heard.

Announcing the consultation, which runs until August 14, Mr Swinney said: “The UNCRC is recognised internationally as the ‘gold standard’ and we believe it is time to incorporate the UNCRC into domestic law.

“This will ensure that children’s rights are woven into policy, law and decision-making.

“Children will be empowered to know and understand their rights and, if necessary, defend them in court.

“This will improve outcomes for children and young people and help make Scotland the best place in the world to grow up.”

The Scottish Government is seeking views on the best way to adopt the protections in law and within the powers of the Scottish Parliament.

Following the consultation, the Government will aim to put forward legislation in this parliamentary session.