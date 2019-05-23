Speculation over the final throes of Theresa May’s premiership dominates Thursday’s papers.

Many carry images of the “bleary-eyed” Prime Minister in the back of her car, the scenes said to be reminiscent of Margaret Thatcher’s departure from Downing Street.

The Daily Telegraph says Mrs May “bunkered down” in Number 10 on Wednesday night after her Cabinet revolted over the final version of her Brexit Bill and leader of the Commons Andrea Leadsom resigned.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: 'May besieged in No 10 as Leadsom resigns and her Cabinet revolts' #tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/tEviPTVaJo pic.twitter.com/Utup0u4qgR — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 22, 2019

Mrs Leadsom said she was quitting because she no longer believed the PM’s Brexit plans delivered on the referendum result, The Independent says.

The PM defied an attempt to force her from office, saying she would spend Thursday “campaigning vigorously” in the European elections, The Times reports.

Tomorrow's front page : 'May prepares to quit after cabinet mutiny' Read more here : https://t.co/HQJ5YN7s2v Pictured : Theresa May pictured leaving No. 10 today by Times photographer Jack Hill (@jackhillphoto) pic.twitter.com/GYT0GVo1Qs — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) May 22, 2019

But Mrs May was left facing the stark choice of whether to quit or be “turfed out” of Downing Street by her own party, The Guardian says.

The Guardian front page, Thursday 23 May 2019: Barricaded inside No 10, May clings on to power pic.twitter.com/7tN3RyXyvA — The Guardian (@guardian) May 22, 2019

The Daily Mail reports that Mrs May is set to reveal details of her departure from Downing Street on Friday amid the threat of further resignations by ministers.

Tory MPs expect her to be out of office within days, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Thursday May 23 https://t.co/LCUesrCgVK pic.twitter.com/lfLtTrkOZM — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 22, 2019

The “isolated” Prime Minister appeared “bleary eyed” when she was photographed on Wednesday, The Sun reports.

Tomorrow's front page: Theresa May set to go after Brexit fiasco https://t.co/A9KQIrednC pic.twitter.com/mUQ5qYFn3n — The Sun (@TheSun) May 22, 2019

The Daily Mirror compares the image to one of Baroness Thatcher captured as she left Number 10 for the final time as prime minister in November 1990.

Mrs May had earlier expressed how she had “tried everything I possibly can to find a way through” the Brexit morass, the Metro reports.

The Daily Express asks how much more the beleaguered Mrs May can take.