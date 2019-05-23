In Pictures: Dogs at polling stations
By
Press Association 2019
European Parliament election
As the UK goes to the polls in the European Parliament elections, many of the nation’s pets are getting in on the action as well.
Dogs across the country are enjoying the extra exercise as they accompany their owners to schools, villages halls, pubs and other local venues hosting the ballot.
Plenty of owners were adding to the #DogsAtPollingStations hashtag.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment