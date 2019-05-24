Film-making and virtual gaming workshops are among a range of projects for young people sharing a cash boost of more than £1.9 million.

Across Scotland, 29 groups led by and for young people are being given a share of £1,937,260 from the Young Start fund, which aims to help young people to play an active part in realising their potential.

They include Showcase the Street, based in Dundee, which receives £62,000 to deliver virtual reality gaming workshops in partnership with gaming students at Abertay University.

Young people aged between 10 and 18 will develop skills in gaming design, animation and audio recording, and will be given an opportunity to work towards an accredited qualification.

Fergus Storrier, Showcase the Street chairman, said: “This is great news for Showcase the Street and our new project Showcase VR.

“The young people are very excited about being able to develop this new technology in a way that proves positive for them and their community.”

Young Start is delivered by the National Lottery Community Fund and awards dormant bank and building society cash to youth-led projects.

Front Lounge in Dundee is being awarded £99,579, which it will use to run a series of fashion and textile design workshops for young parents.

Young people will learn new skills such as sewing, knitting, and fabric making with the opportunity to gain accreditation, as well as gaining hands on experience of establishing and running a social enterprise.

Young Start is delivered by the National Lottery Community Fund (Camelot/PA)

Meanwhile, in the Western Isles, South Uist Youth Development Group will use an award of £37,975 to develop its Youth Island project, which will support young people as they design and deliver a series of creative multimedia workshops including film-making.

The project will culminate in the production of a virtual reality inter-generational piece and an art/sculpture trail.

Volunteer Beth Anne Lindsay, 17, joined the Youth Island project when she was 12.

She said: “The project is a wee bit different this time because we have more say over how it will work and it gives me the chance to volunteer on parts of the project that I have helped develop – I’m excited to see how it is going to work out.”

In Glasgow, the Ignite group has been awarded £99,000 and will use the funding to deliver free weekly drama sessions for young people aged 8-24 living in Knightswood and Scotstounhill.

Meanwhile in Aberdeenshire, North East Arts Touring Limited will use its £61,000 award to work with young people aged 13-24 to promote a professional theatre/dance performance within their local community whilst also teaching them transferable skills in event and arts management.

Maureen McGinn, National Lottery Community Fund Chairwoman, said: “Young Start aims to support youth-led projects that help young people to grow in confidence and play an active part in realising their potential.

“The 29 projects announced today are not only working towards this aim but are great examples of the impact that can be made when young people are at the heart of project design and delivery.

“It is fantastic to see that young people will play an active role in designing their futures and I am absolutely delighted to announce this funding.”