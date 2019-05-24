Derek Mackay will be a keynote speaker at a day celebrating research at Glasgow Caledonian University.

The Finance Secretary will speak at the event at the university’s Hamish Wood Building on Friday.

PhD students, research associates and post-doctoral researchers will also be speaking about tackling real-world challenges and making a positive impact in the world.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay will be the keynote speaker at the event on Friday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Mackay said the Scottish Government is united with the university in its aims to make a better world through research and innovation.

“The Scottish Government is committed to sustainable and inclusive economic growth as the alignment of our National Performance Framework to the UN Sustainable Development Goals underlines,” he said,

“We are united with Glasgow Caledonian University by the desire to make a better world through research and innovation, whether this is through helping to secure global food and water supplies, protecting our living environment or making industrial processes more efficient.

“I’m keen for universities in Scotland to achieve societal and sustainable economic impact from their research.

“GCU is showing that the UN Sustainable Development Goals form an excellent framework to guide such efforts.”

Mr McKay will be joined at the event by former Chief Medical Officer for Wales Dr Ruth Hussey and Shane McHugh from the Royal Academy of Engineering.

GCU said its research strategy is underpinned by the Sustainable Development Goals, issued by United Nations in 2015 and developed in order to “end poverty, ensure prosperity for all and protect the planet”.

The community element of GCU’s annual research celebrations takes place on Friday and Saturday as the University hosts its Citizen Science Days with partners at Cadder Community Centre, in the north of the city, as part of the Glasgow Science Festival.