Expectations over Theresa May’s departure from Downing Street are splashed across Friday’s front pages.
The Daily Mail says the Prime Minister is expected to address the nation today to confirm when she will leave Number 10.
The Times says Mrs May will clear the way for Britain to have a new Prime Minister by the end of July by stepping down soon after Donald Trump’s visit in June.
The PM will meet with Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee of backbench Tories, on Friday to discuss the timetable before making an announcement, the Financial Times reports.
Mrs May decided to quit after being forced to ditch plans to publish her new Brexit bill, the Daily Mirror reports.
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt met with the PM to tell her he was withdrawing his support, which Mrs May relied on for her political survival, the Daily Telegraph reports.
Home Secretary Sajid Javid also said he could not support the bill, the i says.
Mrs May’s announcement comes amid deep concerns among centrist Cabinet ministers that candidates to be the next prime minister will have to promise a hard Brexit, according to The Guardian.
The Metro looks at her departure from the perspective of Mrs May’s husband.
And the Daily Express reports on the European elections, calling it a second vote for Brexit.
In other news, The Sun reports on prison visits.