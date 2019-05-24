Expectations over Theresa May’s departure from Downing Street are splashed across Friday’s front pages.

The Daily Mail says the Prime Minister is expected to address the nation today to confirm when she will leave Number 10.

The Times says Mrs May will clear the way for Britain to have a new Prime Minister by the end of July by stepping down soon after Donald Trump’s visit in June.

The Times 24/5/2019Donald and Melania Trump will meet the Queen for a state visit next month with his sons and daughters, and their partners. He will stay at the US ambassador’s residence. Photo : Fred Watkins/ABC via Getty Images#thetimes #tomorrowspaperstoday @thetimes pic.twitter.com/pRZwAB71xM — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) May 23, 2019

The PM will meet with Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee of backbench Tories, on Friday to discuss the timetable before making an announcement, the Financial Times reports.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 24 May https://t.co/hTOPOzcJ1l pic.twitter.com/lGYPr4OGP9 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 23, 2019

Mrs May decided to quit after being forced to ditch plans to publish her new Brexit bill, the Daily Mirror reports.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt met with the PM to tell her he was withdrawing his support, which Mrs May relied on for her political survival, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid also said he could not support the bill, the i says.

Friday's front page of i Javid and Hunt join mutiny against May PLUS exclusive – Universities face squeeze on humanities#tomorrowspaperstoday #skypapers #bbcpapers #DeniedMyVote pic.twitter.com/AjY7Nl48Vm — Oly Duff (@olyduff) May 23, 2019

Mrs May’s announcement comes amid deep concerns among centrist Cabinet ministers that candidates to be the next prime minister will have to promise a hard Brexit, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Friday 24 May 2019: Tory leadership race heats up as May prepares to name exit date pic.twitter.com/ATMyg8YPYT — The Guardian (@guardian) May 23, 2019

The Metro looks at her departure from the perspective of Mrs May’s husband.

And the Daily Express reports on the European elections, calling it a second vote for Brexit.

Tomorrow's @Daily_Express #FrontPage – The day you voted for #Brexit AGAIN – Amazing life of Tiger Who Came to Tea author as #JudithKerr dies aged 95 – One in three of us will work past 70 – Mummy, please take us back to your garden – Royal exclusive #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7cSlhg1G5A — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 23, 2019

In other news, The Sun reports on prison visits.