A university drop-out is facing years in jail for attacking four police officers with a knife after making a bogus 999 call.

Alex Traykov, 20, lashed out at the officers who had responded to his report of a fight at a house in Islington, north London, on October 6 last year.

Following an Old Bailey trial, he was cleared of attempted murder but convicted of three counts of wounding with intent and a fourth charge of attempted wounding with intent.

He will return to court to be sentenced by Judge Wendy Joseph QC on Friday.

Jurors were shown harrowing CCTV footage of Alex Trakov attacking the officers (Met Police/PA)

Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson QC told how Traykov attacked the four officers without hesitation or warning.

He was caught on CCTV bringing the blade down onto the head of Pc Istarlin Said-Ali, 31, cutting her raised hand.

He lunged at Pc Rafal Kedziora, 34, cutting his face and slashing the back of his neck.

Traykov was found guilty of carrying out a knife attack on four officers (Met Police/PA)

He turned on Pc Ben Thomson, 40, before Pc Launa Watkins, 39, Tasered him twice.

Giving evidence, Traykov, who lived with his estate agent mother in Redhill, Surrey, accepted he had injured the officers but denied he meant them serious harm.

The former Winchester University history student said he was so “high” on strong cannabis he was not thinking straight.

The incident took place in north London last October (Met Police/PA)

Following the verdict, the officers spoke of the mental and physical impact of the attack.

Pc Thomson said: “I joined this job to protect people and uphold the law. My colleagues and I did our duty on that night, and we were subjected to an unprovoked savage attack at the hands of the defendant.

“We all suffered injury as a result, but fortunately we were able to fight back and ultimately we survived, and our physical injuries have or will heal over time.

“Who can say how we have been injured mentally and whether we will ever come to terms with what we experienced.”

(The knife recovered from the scene (Met Police/PA)

Pc Said-Ali described a “roller coaster of emotions” over the past six months.

She said: “Although we are police officers, we are human beings just like the communities we serve.

“We should be able to go to work and do the job we have chosen to do without a fear of not going home to our loved ones at the end of our shift.”