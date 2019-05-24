Hundreds of couples in Taiwan are rushing to tie the knot on the first day a landmark decision to legalise same-sex marriage takes effect.

A registration office in Taipei was packed on Friday as couples seized the earliest opportunity to marry.

Taiwan became the first place in Asia to allow same-sex marriage last week in a legislative vote on a cause that LGBT rights activists on the island have championed for two decades.

A Taipei resident who did not want to be identified said he and his partner feel lucky they are able to tell everyone they are now married.

Hundreds of couples are taking advantage of the first day of the new law to tie the knot (Johnson Lai/AP)

Several couples requested that their real names are not made public because they fear the stigma that persists around being gay in Taiwan.

A 48-year-old novelist who writes under the pen name Chen Hsue said: “The legalisation of marriage is only the first step. In the future, through this legalisation, I hope LGBT people could be accepted as ordinary people by Taiwanese society.”

Chen said she has lived with her partner for more than 10 years.

Kristin Huan, a YouTube blogger, said she and her partner Amber hope to strengthen other people’s faith and hope by sharing their story online.

“Coming out of the closet is a very difficult process for every gay person,” She said.

Taiwan’s interior ministry said about 300 same-sex couples are expected to register on Friday.