Theresa May has confirmed she will resign as leader of the Conservative Party on June 7.

The Prime Minister had met the leader of backbench Conservatives, Sir Graham Brady, on Friday to discuss her future after her authority was left in tatters following the backlash against her “new Brexit deal”.

Here are the latest developments:

10.16am

10.15am

After the PM broke down in tears, Change UK Interim Leader Heidi Allen tweeted: “Oh @theresa_may , why didn’t we see that emotion more? Things could have been so different….”

10.14am

Mrs May said that the process of electing her successor would begin the week after she finally stepped down as Conservative leader.

She said that she had informed the Queen that she would continue to serve as Prime Minister until that process was complete.

10.13am

.@theresa_may has acted with dignity and honour in pursuit of what she believes to be in the national interest, the hallmark of her time in public life. — Dr Liam Fox MP (@LiamFox) May 24, 2019

10.12am

The Prime Minister broke down as she said it had been “the honour of my life” to serve “the country that I love”.

10.08am

Theresa May said she had “done my best” to deliver a Brexit deal as she made a statement about her future in Downing Street.

“I have striven to make the UK a country that works not just for a privileged few but for everyone and to honour the result of the EU referendum,” she said.

10.07am

Mrs May said: “It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit.”

10.06am

Theresa May has announced she is standing down as Tory party leader on Friday June 7.

9.53am

Theresa May is expected to make a statement at around 10am, Downing Street confirmed.

9.52am

9.50am

Broadcasting equipment and a lectern have been set up in Downing Street amid expectations the PM’s statement will be within the next 30 minutes.

9.43am

Helen Grant, the Conservative vice chair for Communities, has resigned from her position in order to “actively and openly” support one of the new leadership candidates, she said on Twitter.

It is with regret that I have today resigned as @Conservatives Vice Chair for Communities. Now is the time for new leadership to deliver Brexit and unite our Party and our Country. pic.twitter.com/vNzRi0MYTK — Helen Grant MP (@HelenGrantMP) May 24, 2019

9.41am

9.38am

9.37am

Former chancellor Ken Clarke suggested the majority of Tory MPs did not support their own party in the European election.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I suspect the majority of Conservative MPs did not vote Conservative yesterday.”

9.34am

9.32am

Former Middle East Minister Alistair Burt said he could vote for Boris Johnson to take over from Theresa May.

When asked whether he could back Mr Johnson, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The answer to the question for almost all the candidates is yes.

“I would find it very difficult to support a candidate who said it was in Britain’s best interest to leave with no deal, leave straight away, WTO…

“I don’t expect any candidate really to say that.”

9.30am

The Prime Minister has arrived in Downing Street where she is understood to be meeting 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady after a cabinet revolt over her latest Brexit plan and the delay of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB).

Tory backbenchers’ representative Sir Graham is expected to insist that she should set out when she will resign, with a 1922 Committee source telling the Press Association Mrs May’s departure date is likely to be June 10.