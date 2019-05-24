Princess Charlotte is to join older brother Prince George at his London school from September, Kensington Palace has announced.

Charlotte, who celebrated her fourth birthday on May 4, will become a pupil at Thomas’s Battersea in south London where it is taught that kindness is as important as academic success.

Simon O’Malley, headmaster at Thomas’s Battersea, said: “We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas’s Battersea.

“We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September.”

Prince George holding hands with the Duke of Cambridge and Helen Haslem, head of the lower school, at Thomas’s Battersea on his first day at school (Richard Pohle/The Times)

George, who is aged five, began at the school in September 2017.

Thomas’s Battersea, which describes itself as a Christian school, open to children of all faiths, believes in “praise as the greatest motivator”.

Parents are told their children will be in an atmosphere which seeks positive relationships between pupils, teachers and parents.

The sign outside Thomas’s Battersea (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Art, ballet, drama, ICT, French, music and physical education are all taught by specialist teachers from a child’s first day in school.

It is set in a Grade II listed building in south-west London, the former Sir Walter St John’s Grammar School which dates back to 1700.