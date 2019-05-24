Theresa May has given her resignation speech announcing she will stand down on June 7.

– Days to go

160, if Brexit comes on the latest deadline of October 31.

– What happened this week?

On Tuesday, Mrs May set out her new 10-point Brexit plan, but it was pronounced dead on arrival by the Tory, Labour and DUP MPs she was trying to woo.

Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom quit her job in protest on Wednesday evening, saying she could not bring the new plan forward.

Voters went to the polls to elect 73 UK MEPs for Brussels on Thursday, and the Government announced it had pulled plans to publish the latest Withdrawal Agreement Bill in time for a vote in the first week of June.

Friday morning brought Mrs May’s resignation, with her saying it had been an honour to serve the country she loves.

– What happens next?

The results of the European elections will be announced in the early hours of Monday morning, with the most votes expected to have gone to Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party.

US President Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK begins on June 3.

MPs are on a week-long break for Whitsun, returning to Parliament on June 4, and the Tory leadership campaign officially starts on June 10.

– Good week

Nigel Farage

The Brexit Party leader is expected to sweep the board in the European elections and send the most MEPs to Brussels.

Following that, he is expected to continue campaigning for Brexit and start the campaign to win seats at Westminster.

It is difficult not to feel for Mrs May, but politically she misjudged the mood of the country and her party. Two Tory leaders have now gone whose instincts were pro-EU. Either the party learns that lesson or it dies.

– Bad week

Theresa May

The Prime Minister finally decided to call time on her premiership after unbearable pressure from her party.

Her announcement came ahead of the European election results where the Tories are expected to come in fifth place and only a fortnight after the worst Tory council election results for nearly a quarter of a century.

– Quote of the week

Former Conservative prime minister David Cameron said he feels “desperately sorry” for Mrs May following her decision to stand down.

He said: “I know what it feels like when you come to realise that your leadership time has finished, that the country needs a new leader.”

– Tweet of the week

Andrea Leadsom

It is with great regret and a heavy heart that I have decided to resign from the Government.

It is with great regret and a heavy heart that I have decided to resign from the Government.

– Word of the week

Dignity

Conservative MPs, including Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees Mogg and Steve Baker, queued up to say Mrs May had left office with dignity.