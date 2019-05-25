French police are hunting a suspect following an explosion that injured 13 people in a busy pedestrian street in Lyon.

Officers released a photo of a man with a bike caught on CCTV. They describe the suspect, wearing light-coloured shorts and a long-sleeved dark top, as “dangerous”. He is believed to have deposited a sack or package that exploded.

[#Lyon] #AppelÀTémoins pour retrouver l’homme suspecté d’être l’auteur de l’attentat. Si vous avez des informations, appelez le 197. #AidezNous, votre témoignage peut être déterminant. pic.twitter.com/HcPc43nl9d — Police nationale (@PoliceNationale) May 24, 2019

Regional authorities said 13 people suffered mostly minor injuries, including 11 who were still in hospital on Saturday morning.

France’s counter-terrorism office has launched an investigation.

Lyon Mayor Gerard Collomb said he had no indication about the suspect’s motives.