A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Glasgow.

Daniel McGuigan, 35, was attacked on Stravanan Street, Castlemilk, in front of his colleagues on Friday.

Emergency services were called out at about 10.50am and Mr McGuigan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Police Scotland can confirm a 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the death of a 35-year-old man in Castlemilk on Friday May 24.”

The force continued: “The deceased can be named as Daniel McGuigan. Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding his death are continuing.”