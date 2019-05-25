A parade to celebrate Celtic’s treble treble victory has been cancelled amid safety fears.

An open top bus procession through the streets of Glasgow had been due to leave Clyde Street at 6.30pm.

However, the parade was cancelled an hour later as so many fans had poured into the Gallowgate that it was feared the bus could not pass through safely.

Police told fans lining the streets at around 7.30pm that the event would not go ahead because crowds were not moving off the road.

Celtic’s manager Neil Lennon (right) celebrates with the trophy for winning the Treble Treble during the William Hill Scottish Cup Final (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Celtic FC said they hope to have another event to celebrate the victory “in the near future”.

🚌 Due to safety concerns, the bus parade, on the advice of @policescotland, had to be rerouted. There were numerous supporters on the road and the safety of our fans will always be our priority — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) May 25, 2019

“While this is unfortunate, it is outwith our control and we hope to have another event in the near future to celebrate today’s momentous occasion.”

The procession was due to have passed through the city streets to Bain Street.

Earlier the club had tweeted a warning to fans gathering on Saltmarket and Gallowgate, urging them to “get off the road otherwise the Parade will not be able to go ahead as the bus will not be able to pass through”.