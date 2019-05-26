The battle to become the new prime minister is heating up and features on most of the front pages on Sunday.

The Sunday Times reports that Michael Gove is set to become the latest to enter the leadership race, throwing down the gauntlet to current front-runner Boris Johnson.

SUNDAY TIMES: Get Boris! Gove challenges his rival again #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/AchI91pLvh — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) May 25, 2019

The Environment Secretary is styling himself as the “unity” candidate, and will tell MPs he has the vision and grip over government departments to secure the UK’s departure from the EU, the Sunday Telegraph says.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Gove: Back me to beat Corbyn' #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/WaixguMXmR … pic.twitter.com/RsSrLCxz3J — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 25, 2019

The Observer reports that moderate Cabinet ministers have launched a campaign to stop Mr Johnson from becoming prime minister, with David Gauke and Rory Stewart both condemning the former foreign secretary’s readiness to embrace a no-deal Brexit.

The Sunday Express carries comments from Nigel Farage, who criticised Mr Johnson for voting for Theresa May’s deal.

SUNDAY EXPRESS: Farage: You can’t trust Boris over Brexit #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Z5z0Pb6f6F — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) May 25, 2019

And The Independent also leads on the backlash against Mr Johnson.

The Mail on Sunday describes the leadership race as “turning toxic already”, and reveals that former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab has also announced his intention to run.