The Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament Ken Macintosh will visit every region in Scotland as part of a tour to strengthen Holyrood’s relationship with local communities.

He will visit Maryhill and Springburn in Glasgow on Friday, before travelling to the Skye and Banff and Buchan constituencies later in the year.

The tour is part of the 20-year anniversary celebration of the Parliament, having been officially opened in July 1999.

Mr Macintosh: “Our 20th anniversary is an opportunity for people across Scotland to reflect on the difference that the Scottish Parliament has made over these past two decades to peoples’ lives.

“But more important than that, it is an opportunity to take positive action to strengthen our relationship with local communities, helping to create an environment where people are actively engaged with the Parliament and know how to make their voice heard.

“In these days of fake news and growing cynicism towards politics and politicians, it is more important than ever that we actively reach out to communities across the country and demonstrate that Parliament is accessible and is there for the people of Scotland.

“My hope is that we can use these 20th anniversary events to highlight the principles on which we were founded and to demonstrate that we have never forgotten the importance of our partnership with local people across Scotland.”

Bob Doris will welcome Mr Macintosh to his Maryhill and Springburn constituency (Danny Lawson/PA)

SNP MSP Bob Doris said he is “delighted” to host Mr Macintosh at events across his constituency.

He said: “As we mark the 20th anniversary of our Parliament, I am delighted to host the Presiding Officer at events across Maryhill and Springburn, a constituency I have the privilege to represent.

“It is fitting that the voice of local young people will feature so prominently, given the responsibility our Parliament has to help deliver on their hopes and aspirations, as well as to listen to their concerns.

“I am particularly pleased to support events discussing the challenges and opportunities to promote positive mental health in our communities, as well as to help highlight the work of various organisations who help support and promote the values of diversity and inclusiveness across Maryhill and Springburn.

“Maryhill and Springburn has a proud history and bright future and we look forward to sharing this with the Presiding Officer during his visit.”