Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a man in Glasgow.
Police were called to a report of a man allegedly being attacked on Stravanan Street, Castlemilk, in front of his colleagues at around 10.50am on Friday.
Emergency services attended and 35-year-old Daniel McGuigan was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the two men, aged 34 and 37, had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
A 14-year-old boy was also arrested and charged on Saturday in connection with the death.
The teenager is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
Comments are closed on this article.