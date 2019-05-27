MSPs at the Scottish Parliament are to consider the provision of mental health and secure care for children and young people in the justice system.

On Tuesday, Holyrood’s Justice Committee will hear evidence from witnesses including HM Chief Inspector of Prisons for Scotland Wendy Sinclair-Gieben as part of work to examine some of the key issues around mental health in secure units and at HMYOI Polmont in the Falkirk Council area.

It follows the publication last week of a report into the provision of mental health services for young people entering and in custody at Polmont, which highlighted some shortcomings in the system currently in place.

A review was prompted by the deaths of two young people while in custody at Polmont in 2018.

The report made a total of 80 recommendations, including the creation of a bespoke suicide and self-harm strategy for young people.

Speaking ahead of the session at Holyrood on Tuesday, Justice Committee convener Margaret Mitchell MSP said: “Tragic events at Polmont have brought to the fore the issue of the mental health of young people placed in prison and secure care.

“The committee is keen to do what it can to help improve support for young people in the justice system.

“With this in mind, MSPs will be examining whether the recommendations made by this review actually help young people placed into prison or secure care, and more widely the secure care system.

“Crucially, the committee will consider whether the current set-up is structured and funded in a way that is sustainable.

“This will include looking at whether it meets the needs of young people and the wider policy aims of the Scottish Government around reducing reoffending and rehabilitating young people.”