A knifeman has killed at least three people and wounded nearly 20 more – including 13 children – after attacking commuters waiting at a bus stop just outside Tokyo, according to reports in Japan.

Authorities and media said that a man attacked people lined up at the bus stop in Kawasaki City.

The NHK national television report, quoting police, said the wounded were rushed to nearby hospitals, but one child and two adults were believed to have died.

An official with the Kawasaki fire department said one person was believed to have been killed.

NHK said the attacker had been captured and two knives were found at the spot.

No other details, including the man’s identity and motives, were immediately known.