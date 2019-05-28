A man carrying a knife in each hand and screaming “I will kill you” has attacked a group of girls as he walked towards a school bus parked at a stop just outside Tokyo.

The attacker killed two people and injured 16 others before killing himself, officials in Japan said.

Most of the victims were schoolgirls who were lined up at the bus stop near Noborito Park in the city of Kawasaki when the man in his fifties began slashing them with knives.

City officials said the suspect was captured but died from a self-inflicted cut.

Witnesses described a hellish scene: Children and adults falling to the ground, some with their shirts soaked with blood, and dozens of children running and screaming for help, with their school bags and books scattered on the ground.

“I heard a scream so I stopped and turned around to see what happened. It was not a normal tone of voice,” said Yasuko Atsukata.

She said that she then saw one person collapse, and then another one. “The colour of their white shirts turned red after they collapsed, then I understood they got stabbed.”

Police officers investigate the scene (AP/Jae C. Hong)

In a nearby car park, a boy looking frightened and in shock had scratches on his face, hands and legs, apparently from falling to the ground as he ran for his life.

Masami Arai, an official at the Kawasaki city office, said 16 people, most of them schoolgirls at a local Catholic school, were injured and three others, including the attacker, were believed to have been killed.

Television footage showed emergency workers giving first aid to people inside an orange tent set up on the street, and police and other officials carrying the injured to ambulances.

Police confirmed the death of schoolgirl Hanako Kuribayashi, 11, from Tokyo.

Hospital officials at a televised news conference confirmed her death as well as that of a man in his thirties.

Students leave their school with parents following the attack (Shinji Kita/Kyodo News via AP)

Separately, doctors at St Marianna University School of Medicine said a man in his fifties died at the hospital after being brought in from the crime scene with neck injuries. City officials and the media said the man was the suspect.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he was outraged by the attack and would take all necessary measures for children’s safety.

“It was an extremely harrowing incident in which many small children were victimised, and I feel strong resentment,” Mr Abe said as he was hosting US President Donald Trump on a four-day state visit.

“I will take all possible measures to protect the safety of children.”

Mr Trump offered his condolences to the victims.

“On behalf of the first lady and myself I want to take a moment to send our prayers and sympathy to the victims of the stabbing attack this morning in Tokyo,” he said.

Donald Trump offered his condolences to the victims (AP/Evan Vucci)

“All Americans stand with the people of Japan and grieve for the victims and their families.”

Although Japan has one of the lowest crime rates in the world, it has had a series of high-profile killings, including in 2016 when a former employee at a home for the disabled allegedly killed 19 people and injured more than 20 others.

Also in 2016, a man stabbed four people at a library in north-eastern Japan, allegedly over their mishandling of his questions. No one was killed.

In 2008, seven people were killed by a man who slammed a truck into a crowd of people in central Tokyo’s Akihabara electronics district and then stabbed passers-by.