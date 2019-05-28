Bombardier has been named as the preferred bidder to build a new monorail in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

The company said the rolling stock will be developed and built at its centre in Derby as part of the contract worth three billion euros (£2.65 billion).

The project will see 34 miles of monorail built connecting the New Administrative City with East Cairo and a second line of 26 miles between Sixth of October City and Giza.

The award is subject to contract and final confirmation.