A criminal investigation into the sinking of a fishing boat in which two men died has been dropped, prosecutors have said.

The Nancy Glen went down in Loch Fyne near Tarbert, Argyll and Bute, on January 18 last year.

Duncan MacDougall, 46, and Przemek Krawczyk, 38, who lived in the village, were on board when the trawler sank.

The alarm had been raised by a third fisherman who was pulled from the water by the crew of a passing boat.

Now 18 months later, the Crown Office has said there will be no criminal proceedings.

A fatal accident inquiry is to be held “in due course”.

A Crown Office spokesman said: “On 18 January 2018 the trawler Nancy Glen sank in Loch Fyne resulting in the deaths of Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk.

“Having carefully considered all the circumstances of this tragic incident, Crown Counsel have concluded, based on the available evidence, that there will be no criminal proceedings brought as a result of the deaths.

“As both men died in the course of their employment, a mandatory Fatal Accident Inquiry will take place in due course.

“The families have been informed of this decision.”