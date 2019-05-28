A 14-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murdering a man in Glasgow.

The teenager is accused along with two men over the death of Daniel McGuigan, 35, in Castlemilk.

Police were called reports of a man being attacked on Stravanan Street on Friday morning.

The three accused appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday charged with murder.

John Brookhouse, 34, David Sharp, 37, and the 14-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, made no plea and were remanded in custody.

They are expected to appear back in court within eight days.