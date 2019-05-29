An elderly woman with dementia has been robbed twice in two days with the suspect taking a television on both occasions.

The 88-year-old’s house on Jerviston Road in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, was first targeted on Monday at around 11am when a man stole a TV, a bank card and some jewellery.

He then returned the following day, gained entry to the property and took another TV. On both occasions he was seen walking towards New Stevenston.

Police say the woman, who has dementia, has been “left extremely distressed” by the incidents.

The man is described as white, around 5ft 10ins with very close cut hair and a gaunt appearance.

On Monday he was wearing a blue hooded top and on Tuesday he was wearing a black and white jacket.

Constable Biello of Motherwell Police Office said: “Targeting vulnerable members of our community is absolutely despicable and we are working hard to track down the man responsible for these crimes as soon as possible.

“We are viewing CCTV footage and carrying out local enquiries to identify him, and we are urging anyone who may have seen this man on either Monday or Tuesday, or anyone who recognises his description to contact us as soon as possible.

“If you have any information that may assist our investigation I would ask that you contact Motherwell Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 4016 of 27th May.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”