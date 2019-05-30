A woman has been taken to hospital following a minor gas explosion at a property in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Sycamore Place at around 9.20pm on Wednesday.

It is thought the problem was caused by a malfunctioning heating system.

Police said a 43-year-old woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.

The fire service also went to the scene and said that two people had got themselves out of the building before crews arrived.

They were passed into the care of the ambulance service.