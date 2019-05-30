Pupils and staff have moved into their “stunning” new £17 million school.

Hilltop Primary School in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, was created following the merger of Dunrobin and Petersburn primaries.

The building also includes a nursery and a language and communication support centre.

The school is adjacent to the former Dunrobin Primary School building, which will now be demolished to make way for additional car parking and a new sports pitch.

Headteacher Katrina Donnelly said: “Everyone has worked so hard to get to this moment where we are all together in our stunning new home.

“Pupils and parents were actively involved with the naming of their new school, creating the new school crest and designing the new uniforms.

“There’s a real sense of excitement among the pupils about the two new schools coming together, and this is shared among the wider community.”

Frank McNally, convener of education and families at North Lanarkshire Council, said: “The new Hilltop Primary is an outstanding environment for pupils to learn and thrive and it will also bring considerable benefits to the entire community.

This morning pupils from @PrimaryHilltop enjoyed a first look at their fantastic new school. You can find out how they got on when we share a full video next week. Find out more at https://t.co/opQ1eMxbiU pic.twitter.com/u3Tz7RzoMU — NorthLanCouncil (@nlcpeople) May 30, 2019

“The new building is incredible. It is bright and airy with great views and there’s a real sense of space. It is a truly wonderful facility fit for 21st century education.

“It also has the very latest in IT provision, in line with our Digital North Lanarkshire strategy, with fast internet provision and interactive smartboards.

“North Lanarkshire Council is committed to providing all our young people with the best start in life and we are in the process of modernising or replacing all schools, which haven’t yet been upgraded.

“Moving forward, we are very excited about the opening of the new St Edward’s and Tollbrae primary schools campus and the new Cumbernauld Academy after the summer holidays.”