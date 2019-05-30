Almost half of people in Scotland do not have the full range of essential digital skills demanded by employers in the modern workplace, according to a new report.

The latest Bank of Scotland Consumer Digital Index indicates 48% of Scots are unable to digitally problem solve, communicate or operate safely online.

It also says around one in four (23%) people lack confidence in their digital skills and suggests it means they risk missing out on benefits such as better work prospects and financial savings.

The study found workers with digital skills earn on average £12,500 more per year than those without.

Philip Grant, chairman of Lloyds Banking Group’s Scottish executive committee, said: “More people are working digitally and the skills required are increasingly becoming as important as numeracy and literacy.

“We need to support workers and ensure they have the right tools to meet the increasing demand for digital skills in the workplace.

“Just last week we unveiled exciting plans to create a new tech hub in Edinburgh with 500 new software engineering roles.”

He added: “This investment in digital skills will support Scotland’s role as the fastest growing digital economy outside of London.

“We are committed to working by the side of businesses to support the wider industry and local communities.

“We will continue to provide the training required to enable people to become more digitally connected as part of our commitment to helping Scotland prosper.”

Outside the workplace, the study said 14% struggle with tasks such as connecting to WiFi and 13% are unable to change settings on a device.

Those classing themselves as “digitally disengaged” accounted for 13% of respondents, just higher than the national average of 12%.

The research also suggests 7% of people in Scotland are completely offline.

Of those offline, 39% say they find it too complicated to access the internet.