Two MSPs have criticised Celtic FC in letters posted to Twitter over their response to the sex abuse scandal involving former boys club coaches.

James Dornan and Professor Adam Tomkins both shared correspondence they sent to the club in the wake of former coach James McCafferty being jailed for more than six years.

A statement from Celtic after McCafferty’s sentencing expressed “regret and sorrow” to those affected by the actions of the paedophile and offered “sincere sympathy”.

On the 16th May I wrote to Peter Lawwell at Celtic FC on the issue of Child Abuse at Celtic Boys Club, all I asked for at this stage was an acknowledgement of my letter within a week, to date I have received no reply. Therefore, as promised on the letter, I am posting it today

Mr Dornan, MSP for Glasgow Cathcart, has now revealed he sent a letter to the club’s chief executive Peter Lawwell on May 16

The Celtic fan said it was “with great sadness” he felt “compelled” to write the letter, in which he said it was “in no way accurate” to say the relationship between Celtic FC and Celtic Boys Club was as separate entities.

He wrote: “Boys were sold the idea of playing for the Boys Club as having a foot into Celtic FC, this from Celtic scouts.

“The relationship between the coaches, including Messrs (Jim) Torbett and (Frank) Cairney and high-ranking Celtic officials, was clear for all to see.

“Every Celtic Boys Club annual event was full of Celtic players and officials, generally giving out the prizes to the lucky young players who saw themselves as close to signing or had already signed for the club.”

He added: “I accept that there may be some legal distance between the two but given what I and many others have seen Celtic have without doubt a moral responsibility to compensate for what happened under their watching eye.

“I urge you to take on this responsibility, not blame, apologise for what happened to these deeply damaged young men, accept you can’t undo what has been done and offer compensation for those who were treated in such a terrible way by people using, and abusing, the proud name of Celtic FC.

“After seeing the latest in a far too long line of Celtic Boys Club coaches being found guilty of the foulest abuses you continue to abrogate your responsibilities as you have to date on this issue then, in my view, you bring nothing but shame to the reputation of Celtic and the wider Celtic family.”

Prof Adam Tomkins highlighted Manchester City’s compensation scheme (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Tomkins also called for a compensation package to be set up, citing Manchester City FC as an example.

In his letter, the Scottish Conservative MSP said: “Through a series of criminal trials we now know something of the scale of the abuse committed by a number of the men associated with Celtic boys’ club.

“These are no longer allegations – in the cases in question they have been proved in a court of law.

“What we do not know is what Celtic FC knew about these offences and when they knew it.

“These questions must now be independently and fully investigated and, if necessary, a compensation scheme should be established such as that set up earlier this year by Manchester City FC.

“Several constituents have contacted me in recent weeks about these matters, and their concerns must be addressed.”

Celtic FC have been contacted for comment.