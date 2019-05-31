Additional funding has been granted to help provide an alternative to car ownership by expanding access to electric vehicles.

Transport Scotland announced on Friday that £500,000 will be invested in the second round of the Plugged-In Households Grant Fund.

The fund allows social housing providers, third sector and community organisations the opportunity to procure the services of electric vehicle car clubs.

Delivered and administered through the Energy Saving Trust, organisations have until August 23 to apply for funding.

Earlier this year, eight social housing providers throughout Scotland won grants.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said ultra-low emission vehicles have ‘profound advantages’ (Transport Scotland/PA)

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “There has been a fantastic response from social housing providers to the Plugged-In Households Grant Fund, and so I’m delighted that we can respond by providing another half a million pounds to expand affordable access to electric vehicles.

“This is an inclusive, innovative and progressive initiative, which gives people affordable access to the latest electric vehicles and offers a real alternative to costly car ownership.

“Ultra-low emission vehicles bring profound advantages in responding to the climate emergency and improving air quality – however, the solution cannot simply be more cars with zero emissions. We need to change behaviours and challenge beliefs that car ownership remains a necessity.

“We are also providing funding to social housing providers for improved walking and cycling facilities so that people can make easier active travel choices.

“Providing funding for ultra-low emission car clubs, so people can access electric cars on demand, is yet another way we can bring about the revolution in sustainable transport that we hope to see across the country.”

Earlier this year we caught up with Ellie Grebenik, Senior Programme Manager at @EnergySvgTrust who explained the benefits of our innovative #EV #CarShare fund. For more information visit: https://t.co/RqcHQ0LHXB pic.twitter.com/WxC3R1JHGt — Transport Scotland (@transcotland) May 31, 2019

Ellie Grebenik, Energy Saving Trust, said: “Round two of Plugged-In Households grant funding will open up greater access to electric vehicles (EVs) across numerous Scottish housing association and third sector locations.

“The funding enables tenants, staff and the wider community to enjoy sustainable transport through local EV car clubs.

“The adoption of EVs is growing in pace, supported by Energy Saving Trust’s interest-free loans and robust public charging infrastructure.

“The switch to ultra-low emission vehicles is essential to reduce emissions and improve air quality in line with Transport Scotland’s strategy.”