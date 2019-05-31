A drone has produced a series of stunning aerial pictures and videos revisiting landmark D-Day sites, as the 75th anniversary of the Allied invasion of France approaches.

The pictures include a church tower in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, a small town close to Utah Beach which is home to the Airborne Museum, and the first settlement liberated by US forces in Normandy.

The church of Sainte-Mere-Eglise (David Vincent/AP)

American paratrooper John Steele dangled from the tower after his parachute got caught during the invasion, but survived. A mannequin and parachute still hang from the belfry to honour Mr Steele and the Allied soldiers who died in the landings.

A dummy paratrooper hangs from the tower (David Vincent/AP)

In the nearby cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer, rows of white crosses and Stars of David are a reminder of the sacrifices made by 156,000 Allied soldiers – mostly American, British and Canadian – who took part in the invasion.

The cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer (David Vincent/AP)

Thousands of Americans are buried at Colleville-sur-Mer (David Vincent/AP)

At the Pointe du Hoc, where Allied forces had to scale cliffs to silence Nazis guns, the limestone and clay cliffs have eroded since D-Day, but remains of the fortifications that were part of Germany’s Atlantic Wall defensive system are still there, a powerful vestige of the war.

Pointe du Hoc (David Vincent/AP)

And in a stark contrast to the fury that engulfed Omaha Beach on June 6 1944, today a grassy knoll blends gently into the wide beach, small waves lapping at the shore.

Omaha Beach, close to the cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer (David Vincent/AP)

Omaha Beach (David Vincent/AP)