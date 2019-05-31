A police officer is in a serious condition in hospital after being struck by a car while on duty.

Phil Hedge-Holmes, who has been serving in the police for nearly five years, was struck on Friday morning as he attended an earlier collision.

The incident happened at around 10.50am on London Road in Carmyle, Glasgow, when the 45-year-old was struck by a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

He sustained serious leg injuries and was treated at the scene before being taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Superintendent Sandy Blair paid tribute to the officer, saying: “My thoughts are very much with Phil, his wife Kelly and his family. What they are going through today is unimaginable.

“This illustrates, in the most tragic of ways, the dangers our officers face on a daily basis.

“Phil and his family are being cared for by specially trained officers and any support required is being made available for them and Phil’s colleagues.

“The Police Scotland officers who dealt with the incident acted with the utmost professionalism and my thoughts are with them too this evening.

“I am also grateful to members of the public who assisted our officers at the scene.”

Inquiries are ongoing and road policing officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened to contact them.

Police also said a 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Sergeant Michael McCusker added: “We need anyone who was in the area at the time and who has information which will assist our inquiry to get in touch.

“Anyone who may have captured the collision on their vehicles’ dashcam is also urged to come forward.”