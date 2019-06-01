Lawyers for the captain of the river cruise ship that collided on the Danube River with a tour boat, killing seven South Korean tourists, say they dispute that their client made any mistakes.

A Budapest court is set to rule on the prosecution’s request to arrest the 64-year-old Ukrainian captain of the Viking Sigyn.

Seven people were rescued after the tour boat sank and 21 are still missing.

Defence lawyer Gabor Elo said there are no grounds to consider his client a suspect in the case, arguing that the prosecution’s request for the arrest was motivated only by the fact that the captain is a Ukrainian citizen.

Mr Elo said his client, identified only as Yuriy C in line with Hungarian laws, “is very sorry that he was involved in such an accident in which so many people lost their lives or are missing”.