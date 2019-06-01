Police have condemned “anti-peace” dissident republicans who placed an improvised bomb under a serving officer’s car in east Belfast.
A tournament being held at the Shandon Park Golf Club was cancelled when the device was found on Saturday afternoon and at least 70 people were evacuated.
Army experts were called to the scene and, following examination, declared the device viable.
Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Detective Superintendent Sean Wright said: “Our belief is that this attempted murder was carried out by violent dissident republicans.
“They don’t care who they attack, they don’t care who they kill. They are simply anti-peace and anti-democracy.”
The golf course is situated near the headquarters of the PSNI.
Dissident republicans opposed to the peace process pose a serious threat to the security forces and have used similar methods to attack their members in the past.