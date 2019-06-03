President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have arrived at Stansted Airport for the first day of their state visit which will see them meet the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

(PA Graphics)

Today’s itinerary includes a ceremonial welcome at Buckingham Palace at noon followed by a visit to the Royal Collection and then an event at Westminster Abbey 1510.

Later the presidential couple will have tea with the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, followed by a state banquet this evening.

10.10am

Items are unloaded from Air Force One following the arrival of the Trumps (Joe Giddens/PA)

10am

Mr Trump’s visit will be met by protesters including a group which is relaunching the giant inflatable of the president as a large orange baby.

Fundraising for the project has passed the £30,000 target set.

We said Trump Baby would fly again if we raised £30k for amazing orgs working against Trumpism every day. We're at £33k and counting with 24hrs to go – so Trump Baby will fly! Can we hit £50k and build an even stronger movement agains the far right? https://t.co/0auqtCW78v pic.twitter.com/cRDZmD8AW1 — Trump Baby (@TrumpBabyUK) June 3, 2019

9.40am

Sadiq Khan’s spokesman has responded to the tweeted criticism: “Donald Trump is the most egregious example of a growing far-right threat around the globe” as the spat between the London Mayor and US President intensified.

“This is much more serious than childish insults which should be beneath the President of the United States,” the spokesman added.

9.15am

Mr and Mrs Trump stepped off Air Force One amid windy conditions and were greeted by US Ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

The president appeared to salute a police officer who was also there to meet him.

He briefly held hands with Melania as they walked to their helicopter, Marine One.

8.54am

US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania have arrived at Stansted Airport on Air Force One.

While in the UK, President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS will attend a ceremony in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. They will visit one of the primary embarkation sites for the Allied operation that led to the liberation of Europe during World War II. pic.twitter.com/yUjw4cP1Vd — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 2, 2019

8.50am

Donald Trump launched a trademark Twitter broadside at London Mayor Sadiq Khan as he touched down in the UK for a state visit.

And as he landed he mis-spelled the London Mayor’s name, writing: “@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London

.@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly “nasty” to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019