President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have arrived at Stansted Airport for the first day of their state visit which will see them meet the Queen at Buckingham Palace.
Today’s itinerary includes a ceremonial welcome at Buckingham Palace at noon followed by a visit to the Royal Collection and then an event at Westminster Abbey 1510.
Later the presidential couple will have tea with the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, followed by a state banquet this evening.
10.10am
10am
Mr Trump’s visit will be met by protesters including a group which is relaunching the giant inflatable of the president as a large orange baby.
Fundraising for the project has passed the £30,000 target set.
9.40am
Sadiq Khan’s spokesman has responded to the tweeted criticism: “Donald Trump is the most egregious example of a growing far-right threat around the globe” as the spat between the London Mayor and US President intensified.
“This is much more serious than childish insults which should be beneath the President of the United States,” the spokesman added.
9.15am
Mr and Mrs Trump stepped off Air Force One amid windy conditions and were greeted by US Ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.
The president appeared to salute a police officer who was also there to meet him.
He briefly held hands with Melania as they walked to their helicopter, Marine One.
8.54am
US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania have arrived at Stansted Airport on Air Force One.
8.50am
Donald Trump launched a trademark Twitter broadside at London Mayor Sadiq Khan as he touched down in the UK for a state visit.
And as he landed he mis-spelled the London Mayor’s name, writing: “@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London