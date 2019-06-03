US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania are attending a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

Earlier, the President and First Lady received a ceremonial welcome from the Queen at Buckingham Palace on the first day of his state visit.

Mr Trump viewed the Royal Collection, before laying a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey.

He then took tea with the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall at Clarence House.

Guests during the lavish state banquet at Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

US President Donald Trump toasts the Queen (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mr Trump said in his speech: “Your Majesty, Melania and I are profoundly honoured to be your guests for this historic state visit.

“Thank you for your warm welcome, for this beautiful weather, your gracious hospitality, and Your Majesty’s nearly seven decades of treasured friendship with the United States of America.

“This week, we commemorate a mighty endeavour of righteous nations and one of the greatest undertakings in all of history.

“Seventy-five years ago, more than 150,000 allied troops were preparing on this island to parachute into France, storm the beaches of Normandy, and win back our civilisation.

“As Her Majesty remembers, the British people had hoped and prayed and fought for this day for nearly five years.”

Mr Trump appeared to breach accepted royal protocol by touching the Queen on the back as she rose for his toast.

Mr Trump briefly and gently put his left hand out behind the monarch.

The Queen seemed unperturbed. Mr Trump had just delivered a glowing tribute to his host.

He paid tribute to the armed forces to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and praised the royal family’s role in the war effort.

Mr Trump thanked the Queen for her “beautiful welcome”.

Pictured ahead of the banquet: US President Donald Trump, the Queen, First Lady Melania Trump, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall (Jeff Gilbert/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The Queen proposed a toast to Mr Trump, and guests stood for the US national anthem.

'Mr President, as we look to the future, I am confident that our common values and shared interests will continue to unite us.' In her speech, The Queen spoke of the mutual aims and beliefs of the US and the UK.

The Queen welcomed Mr Trump to the UK, saying she was confident the UK’s “common values” with the US would “continue to unite us”.

The Queen spoke of the “new challenges” the US and the UK face in the 21st century, and stressed the bonds between the two countries.

“As we face the new challenges of the 21st century, the anniversary of D-Day reminds us of all that our countries have achieved together,” she said

“After the shared sacrifices of the Second World War, Britain and the United States worked with other allies to build an assembly of international institutions, to ensure that the horrors of conflict would never be repeated.

“While the world has changed, we are forever mindful of the original purpose of these structures: nations working together to safeguard a hard-won peace.”

The Queen and President Donald Trump have arrived in the ballroom, followed by First Lady Melania Trump and the Prince of Wales.

Guests are beginning to file into the ballroom, ready for the banquet.

One of the first was Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt with his wife Lucia.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and his wife Lucia (Victoria Jones/PA)

Eric Trump, in white tie and tails, was seen smiling with his wife Lara, who wore a black and white patterned gown with long white gloves, as they made their way to the grand palace room.

Tiffany Trump was dressed in a dark red off-the-shoulder velvet gown and wore her hair down. She also opted for long white gloves.

As is tradition, the Queen, who does not have her own place card, is at the head of the table, with the Prince of Wales on her left and Mr Trump on her right.

Joining Mr Trump and First Lady Melania at the white tie and tiara event are four of Mr Trump’s five children – Ivanka Trump, with her husband Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and his wife Lara, and Tiffany Trump.

Sixteen members of the royal family are at the dinner – the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of York, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

The Duke of Sussex, who was at the private lunch earlier, will be noticeably absent, as will the Duchess of Sussex who is on maternity leave, looking after their four-week-old son Archie.

Steamed fillet of halibut with watercress mousse, asparagus spears and chervil sauce

Saddle of new season Windsor lamb with herb stuffing, spring vegetables, port sauce

Strawberry sable with lemon verbena cream

Selection of assorted fresh fruits

Coffee and petit fours

US President Donald Trump and his family are attending a lavish state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

Members of the Yeoman of the Guard get into position before the state banquet (Victoria Jones/PA)

In the palace ballroom with its six glittering chandeliers, the vast white-clothed horse shoe-shaped table has been laden with George IV’s silver gilt Grand Service dinner set.

Small white place cards embossed with a golden royal crest and edged in gold are at each setting, to show where the 170 guests are to be seated.

Protesters gathered outside Buckingham Palace this evening. Mr Trump said earlier he had not seen any demonstrations, with only “great love all around”.

Presidential helicopter Marine One has landed at Buckingham Palace ahead of the banquet.

US President Donald Trump will this evening attend a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

Around 170 guests – who have been invited on the basis of their cultural, diplomatic or economic links to the US – will dine on a exquisite menu prepared by royal chefs.

A sneak peek of the State Banquet table in the Buckingham Palace Ballroom. The final finishing touches will be added shortly before The Queen welcomes the President, First Lady, members of the Royal Family and around 170 guests to celebrate the US State Visit.

Protesters displayed a bust of Donald Trump outside Buckingham Palace (David Mirzoeff/PA)

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to comment on the United States’ “strong” relationship with the UK on day one of his state visit.

Fake News will be working hard to find them. Great love all around. Also, big Trade Deal is possible once U.K. gets rid of the shackles. Already starting to talk!

Protesters have gathered outside Buckingham Palace ahead of Donald Trump’s return for the banquet.

Preparations are well under way ahead of this evening’s state banquet at Buckingham Palace – will we get a glimpse of the menu?

Over the last 24 hours, Palace Attendants have transformed the Ballroom at Buckingham Palace ahead of this US State Visit State Banquet.

Amnesty International activists have displayed banners protesting against Donald Trump near to the US Embassy.

Today we showed the world that we RESIST TRUMP'S racist, sexist and cruel policies trashing human rights.

Watch: Donald Trump lays wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior



Jeremy Corbyn’s attendance at Tuesday’s protest against Donald Trump follows his boycott of this evening’s state banquet.

Tomorrow's protest against Donald Trump's state visit is an opportunity to stand in solidarity with those he's attacked in America, around the world and in our own country – including, just this morning, Sadiq Khan.

Watch: Charles jokes in front of Donald Trump as photographer’s flash falls off camera



It has been confirmed Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will speak at the protest against Donald Trump’s visit on Tuesday.

Protesters near Westminster Abbey (Steve Parsons/PA)

President Trump has arrived back at Winfield House via helicopter, following his tea with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Ivanka Trump said it was “an incredible honor” to meet the Queen.

It was an incredible honor to meet Her Majesty The Queen, the longest ruling Monarch in British history. Thank you for a warm welcome to the United Kingdom.

The US Embassy has released a video of the President and First Lady receiving a ceremonial welcome at Buckingham Palace earlier today.

On arrival at Buckingham Palace, President Trump and the First Lady stood with The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall as the US and UK national anthems were played.

During their tea at Clarence House, Mr Trump and his wife were shown an Oscar Nemon sculpture of Sir Winston and Lady Churchill which was presented to the Queen Mother in November 1990.

The sculpture, from the Royal Collection, is usually on display at Clarence House.

President Trump and the First Lady join The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall for tea at Clarence House.

The couple were also shown a letter written by the Queen Mother to the then Princess Elizabeth in 1939 during a state visit to the US.

Dated June 11 1939, the letter was written from the Hudson, NY, and begins “My Darling Lilibet”.

It says: “It was such fun talking to you both on the telephone today, and directly after we had spoken we went off for a picnic luncheon.

“There were a lot of people there, and we all sat at little tables under the trees round the house, and had all our food on one plate – a little salmon, some turkey, some ham, lettuce, beans & HOT DOGS too! […]

“This evening, after dinner we are leaving, & tomorrow morning we start the last week of our trip.

“I must say that I don’t think that I could bear very much more, as there comes a moment when one’s resistance nearly goes.

“I am dripping at this moment so I hope that the paper won’t get soaked!

“We had two burning, boiling, sweltering, humid furnace-like days in Washington…”

Donald Trump has joined the Prince of Wales for tea at Clarence House.

(Victoria Jones/PA)

Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall greeted Mr Trump and First Lady Melania in the garden as they arrived for afternoon tea at their official residence.

Camilla wore a beige and white spotted silk dress by Fiona Clare for the occasion.

The motorcade makes its way to Clarence House (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The president called Westminster Abbey a “special place” in the Distinguished Visitors’ Book, which he signed under the Congressional Medal of Honour in the Abbey’s nave.

Mr Trump signs the visitors’ book (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The message, written in black marker pen, said: “Thank you so much.

“This has been a great honor. Special place.”

Mr and Mrs Trump both put their signatures underneath.

The Dean of Westminster took Mr Trump on a tour of the Abbey, accompanied by Mrs Trump, his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner.

The visitors tour Westminster Abbey (Henry Nicholls/PA)

Mr Trump marvelled at the age of the Abbey – after finding out it was built 1269 and will celebrate 750 years in 2019 – turning to Mrs Trump to relay the message.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and adviser Kellyanne Conway also joined the tour.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump joined the tour of Westminster Abbey (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Members of the public looked on from outside the police cordon (Steve Parsons/PA)

Labour MP Kate Hoey said she is “saddened” by the “hysterical” response from some of her party colleagues to the arrival of US President Donald Trump.

Saddened by the hysterical reaction to visit of the President by some Labour colleagues. A democratically elected President of our closest ally should be welcomed whether we agree with his views or not. HM the Queen shows the world the nature of the U.K.

Westminster Abbey has released a video of the presidential visit.

Visit of President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to Westminster Abbey.

Back at Buckingham Palace, Trump supporters made their feeling clear.

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

The President was welcomed to Westminster Abbey by the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr John Hall, who led prayers at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A wreath was laid in honour of the two World Wars and more recent conflicts, as is tradition with a state visit – President George W Bush laid a wreath in 2003 and President Obama in 2011.

Standing at the grave, the President touched his hand on the wreath and kept his eyes closed during the prayer.

Meanwhile, the Queen’s official gifts to the Trumps have been revealed.

The monarch gave Mr Trump a first edition of The Second World War by Winston S Churchill from 1959.

The crimson book features gold tooled decoration on the cover, spine and inner cover, an EIIR cypher in gold on the front, silk endpapers and hand-sewn headbands in colours of the US flag with all pages edged in gilt.

The Queen also gave Mr Trump a three-piece Duofold pen set – a fountain pen, rollerball pen and ball point pen with EIIR cypher – using the obsidian design, exclusively made for the monarch.

Mrs Trump was presented with a specially commissioned silver box with a handcrafted enamel lid.

Its royal blue decoration featured roses, thistles and shamrocks to represent the ceiling of the palace music room.

The Duke of York joined the Trumps for the Westminster Abbey ceremony.

US President Donald Trump has left Buckingham Palace, and the motorcade is heading to Westminster Abbey.

(Aaron Chown/PA)

Royal guards marched down Birdcage Walk towards Westminster Abbey, ahead of the president’s visit. Mr Trump will lay a wreath at the grave of the Unknown Warrior.

(Yui Mok/PA)

(Yui Mok/PA)

Meanwhile, police set up a cordon around Westminster Abbey, ahead of Donald Trump’s visit (Yui Mok/PA)

The Duke of Sussex was seen chatting to Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka as the presidential party viewed the Royal Collection.

The Queen led the president into the palace’s picture gallery to view an exhibition of American artefacts.

With the US leader’s Scottish heritage, a bolt of Harris tweed was pointed out to him and the monarch rubbed her fingers to indicate its soft texture.

2.35pm

Back inside the palace grounds, the visitors and their royal hosts inspected the Guard of Honour (Toby Melville/PA)

A handful of people, some of whom were wearing Make America Great Again hats, briefly chanted “USA” and “Trump” outside the palace as people waited for the president to leave the royal residence.

A 41-gun salute in London's Green Park greeted President Trump and the First Lady as they arrived at Buckingham Palace!

A 41-gun salute in London’s Green Park greeted President @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS as they arrived at Buckingham Palace! #USStateVisit pic.twitter.com/xwPKhw7Xui — U.S. Embassy London (@USAinUK) June 3, 2019

Police on patrol outside Buckingham Palace during the president’s visit (Steve Parsons/PA)

A police officer intervenes to break up a heated debate between a protester and a Trump supporter outside the palace (Gareth Fuller/PA)

When he arrived at the palace, Mr Trump appeared to deliver an unusual handshake upon the meeting the Queen with some remarking it looked like a fist bump.

But he actually seemed to clench the monarch’s hand rather than shaking it with a flat hand.

Body language expert Judi James suggested Mr Trump – who is known for his extreme hand-holding – was not able to get a proper grasp because the Queen usually offers only her fingertips – and that his “huge hands” did not help matters.

The unusual handshake (Victoria Jones/PA)

The American leader has form for grabbing hands and holding on to them for a long period of time, but the Queen was spared this.

Ms James said “Donald Trump is more inhibited when he’s shaking hands with the Queen. He was leaning forward from a distance, with a tentative pawing of her hand.

“The Queen only ever offers her fingertips so he couldn’t get a grasp. He probably wasn’t touching much more than her fingers.”

She added: “His huge hand was enveloping her tiny one. But she was quite happy, chuckling and laughing.”

Earlier, Mr Trump’s arrival at Buckingham Palace was watched by members of his staff including press secretary Sarah Sanders and political adviser Kellyanne Conway, as well as his daughter Ivanka.

Sarah Sanders (right) with Kellyanne Conway watch on from a window during the Ceremonial Welcome (Yui Mok/PA)

Ivanka Trump seen through a window at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)

A Trump supporter and protester exchange views outside Buckingham Palace (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Here’s the video of Mr Trump being greeted by the Queen earlier.

Melania Trump holds her hat beside the Queen as they listen to the American anthem (Victoria Jones/PA)

The president chatted frequently with the soldiers on parade (Toby Melville/PA)

Mr Trump took his time as he inspected the Guard of Honour, formed by Nijmegen Company Grenadier Guards.

The President and The Prince of Wales inspect a Guard of Honour formed by Nijmegen Company, Grenadier Guards.

He walked ahead of Charles and strolled alongside Captain of the Guard Hamish Hardy.

When the royal party and their guests stepped from the palace the American national anthem was played and Mr Trump was invited to inspect the guard of honour.

Charles accompanied the president as he strode onto the lawns to inspect the waiting troops formed up in two lines with the guardsmen wearing their famous scarlet tunics and bearskins.

The dignitaries look on as Mr Trump inspects the troops (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Trump was welcomed to Buckingham Palace by the Queen and Prince Charles (PA)

The Trumps and the royals then went inside the palace, through the Bow Room, where the Queen introduced senior members of her household to her guests and in-turn the US leader did the same with prominent figures from his entourage.

The Queen is in a muted jade Stewart Parvin A- line coat and pleated dress in shades of grey, jade and dusky pink with a matching Rachel Trevor-Morgan hat.

The Duchess of Cornwall wore a white Anna Valentine dress and a Philip Treacy hat.

After the helicopters had left the guard of honour formed by Nijmegen Company Grenadier Guards under the command of Major Hamish Hardy, and the Band of the Grenadier Guards and Corps of Drums of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards formed up on the lawns.

The President’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner could be seen watching the helicopter arrive from a balcony at the back of the palace.

Marine One making its way towards the garden of Buckingham Palace

The booming sounds of a double gun salute in nearby Green Park echoed around the palace grounds.

Soldiers from the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery led 71 horses, pulling six First World War-era 13-pounder field guns, into place, to fire 82 blank artillery rounds at 10-second intervals.

The first 41-gun salute honoured Mr Trump’s state visit.

The second round of 41 shots were staged to mark the 66th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation on Sunday.

The military’s celebration of the 1953 coronation was delayed until Monday as gun salutes are never fired on a Sunday.

With a 103-gun salute – 41 for the president and 62 for the coronation anniversary – also staged at the Tower of London, the British Army fired 185 guns in total for the historic double ceremonial salute.

The Trump state visit is the 112th of the Queen’s reign.

The President of the United States and Mrs Trump are welcomed by The Queen on the West Terrace of Buckingham Palace.

The Trumps were greeted by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

Both women were wearing white dresses with matching hats.

Charles and Camilla escorted the US leader and the First Lady the short distance to the palace’s west terrace where the Queen was waiting.

Normally state visits see leading figures from national like the prime minister and Commissioner of the Met Police introduced to the visiting foreign leader, but it was just the three senior royals taking part in the ceremonial welcome.

https://twitter.com/RoyalFamily/status/1135510623566143488

US President Donald Trump has arrived at Buckingham Palace by helicopter.

The American leader and First Lady Melania Trump landed in Marine One, the call sign of the United States Marine Corps aircraft carrying the president.

Marine One at Buckingham Palace (PA)

On the lack of official one-to-one talks between the two leaders, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said it was “always going to be the case” that the meeting in the Cabinet Room at Number 10 would involve the delegations.

“These are always how the discussions take place with any leader,” the spokesman said, adding there was “nothing unusual here”.

The spokesman insisted the two leaders would have time for informal private talks during Mr Trump’s visit.

“You can see the events they are at, you can see the fact she is providing him with a tour of the Churchill War Rooms, I would expect them to be having discussions with just the two of them.”

Downing Street also said the US President’s spat with London Mayor Sadiq Khan was a matter for them.

Mr Trump and Theresa May will not have formal one-to-one talks during his visit, instead the two leaders will be joined by their delegations of senior officials and ministers for a bilateral meeting.

Downing Street insisted it was the normal for meetings between the two leaders to take place with their delegations.

They will also go on a private tour of the Churchill War Rooms, where Winston Churchill helped mastermind the Second World War effort.

A vehicle with a US number plate enters Buckingham Palace (STeve Parson/PA)

11.40am

Mr Trump used his time at Winfield House, the US ambassador’s residence, before meeting the Queen to watch television and tweet about two familiar targets – “fake news” CNN and China.

He wrote: “China is subsidizing its product in order that it can continue to be sold in the USA. Many firms are leaving China for other countries, including the United States, in order to avoid paying the Tariffs. No visible increase in costs or inflation, but U.S. is taking Billions!”

And 30 minutes later, he wrote to criticise CNN.

Just arrived in the United Kingdom. The only problem is that CNN is the primary source of news available from the U.S. After watching it for a short while, I turned it off. All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for U.S. Big ratings drop. Why doesn't owner AT&T do something?

Police can be seen on the roof of Buckingham Palace (Steve Parsons/PA)

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has tweeted that Mr Trump arrives offering “American’s hand of friendship”.

Mr Farage is a friend of Mr Trump and was praised by the president for his party’s European elections successes before this visit.

As Trump arrives in the UK for his 3-day visit, he comes offering a trade deal if we need one, but also American's hand of friendship. As the democratically elected leader of the free world, we should extend to him a welcome that befits the status of his office & great country.

Tourists waiting for Mr Trump to arrive at Buckingham Palace were able to watch the Household Cavalry make their way down to Horse Guards Parade (Steven Parsons/PA)

11.10am

Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK is only the third by a US president.

The Queen has met 12 of the 13 American leaders who have been in office during her reign, but just George W Bush, Barack Obama and now Mr Trump have been treated to a grand state visit.

(PA Graphics)

Although Mr Trump visited the UK earlier in his presidency, this is his first official state visit.

The invitation was made just seven days after his inauguration in January 2017, but a planned state visit in 2018, with all its pomp and ceremony, was downgraded to an official visit amid security concerns, although Mr Trump still met the Queen.

Anti-Trump banners have been hung from Vauxhall Bridge in sight of the US Embassy in central London.

Activists from Amnesty International organised the action.

Activists from Amnesty International unfurl anti-Trump banners from Vauxhall Bridge over the Thames (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Resist sexism, Resist racism, Resist hate, Resist cruelty, RESIST TRUMP. We're with activists right now opposite US Embassy at Vauxhall Bridge dropping 'Resist Trump' banners

First daughter Ivanka Trump was not on Air Force One with her father, but has tweeted that she is looking forward to joining the US delegation later in the day.

Today, Her Majesty The Queen will welcome the President and First Lady for a State Visit to the United Kingdom. I am looking forward to joining the US delegation for this commemorative visit.

Jeremy Hunt has commented on Donald Trump’s tweet that labelled London Mayor Sadiq Khan a “stone cold loser”, with an attack on the Labour Party and the mayor for what he called “virtue-signalling”.

The Foreign Secretary said: “The president does what the president does but let’s ask why he was so angry when he did that tweet and I think the very simple reason is he’s been shown great discourtesy.”

“What I would say is for Sadiq Khan and the Labour Party to be boycotting the state visit of the President of the United States, who has been invited here not by Theresa May but by Her Majesty the Queen to celebrate a relationship that goes back centuries but just 75 years ago saw a million American servicemen on our soil land ready to make the ultimate sacrifice for our liberty, is I’m afraid, virtue-signalling of the worst kind.”

Proud to be at Stansted this morning to greet President Trump and the First Lady as they arrive in the UK. Hugely exciting few days ahead celebrating our great friendship & honouring those who fought side by side to defend freedom from tyranny

Items are unloaded from Air Force One following the arrival of the Trumps (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Trump’s visit will be met by protesters including a group which is relaunching the giant inflatable of the president as a large orange baby.

Fundraising for the project has passed the £30,000 target set.

We said Trump Baby would fly again if we raised £30k for amazing orgs working against Trumpism every day. We're at £33k and counting with 24hrs to go – so Trump Baby will fly! Can we hit £50k and build an even stronger movement against the far right?

Sadiq Khan’s spokesman has responded to the tweeted criticism: “Donald Trump is the most egregious example of a growing far-right threat around the globe” as the spat between the London Mayor and US President intensified.

“This is much more serious than childish insults which should be beneath the President of the United States,” the spokesman added.

Mr and Mrs Trump stepped off Air Force One amid windy conditions and were greeted by US Ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

The president appeared to salute a police officer who was also there to meet him.

He briefly held hands with Melania as they walked to their helicopter, Marine One.

US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania have arrived at Stansted Airport on Air Force One.

While in the UK, President Trump and the First Lady will attend a ceremony in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. They will visit one of the primary embarkation sites for the Allied operation that led to the liberation of Europe during World War II.

Donald Trump launched a trademark Twitter broadside at London Mayor Sadiq Khan as he touched down in the UK for a state visit.

And as he landed he mis-spelled the London Mayor’s name, writing: “@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London

Sadiq Khan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly "nasty" to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me