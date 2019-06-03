President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have arrived at Stansted Airport for the first day of their state visit which will see them meet the Queen at Buckingham Palace.
Today’s itinerary includes a ceremonial welcome at Buckingham Palace at noon followed by a visit to the Royal Collection and then an event at Westminster Abbey 1510.
Later the presidential couple will have tea with the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, followed by a state banquet this evening.
11.55am
Mr Trump and Theresa May will not have formal one-to-one talks during his visit, instead the two leaders will be joined by their delegations of senior officials and ministers for a bilateral meeting.
Downing Street insisted it was the normal for meetings between the two leaders to take place with their delegations.
They will also go on a private tour of the Churchill War Rooms, where Winston Churchill helped mastermind the Second World War effort.
11.50am
11.40am
Mr Trump used his time at Winfield House, the US ambassador’s residence, before meeting the Queen to watch television and tweet about two familiar targets – “fake news” CNN and China.
He wrote: “China is subsidizing its product in order that it can continue to be sold in the USA. Many firms are leaving China for other countries, including the United States, in order to avoid paying the Tariffs. No visible increase in costs or inflation, but U.S. is taking Billions!”
And 30 minutes later, he wrote to criticise CNN.
11.40am
11.30am
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has tweeted that Mr Trump arrives offering “American’s hand of friendship”.
Mr Farage is a friend of Mr Trump and was praised by the president for his party’s European elections successes before this visit.
11.20am
11.10am
Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK is only the third by a US president.
The Queen has met 12 of the 13 American leaders who have been in office during her reign, but just George W Bush, Barack Obama and now Mr Trump have been treated to a grand state visit.
Although Mr Trump visited the UK earlier in his presidency, this is his first official state visit.
The invitation was made just seven days after his inauguration in January 2017, but a planned state visit in 2018, with all its pomp and ceremony, was downgraded to an official visit amid security concerns, although Mr Trump still met the Queen.
11am
Anti-Trump banners have been hung from Vauxhall Bridge in sight of the US Embassy in central London.
Activists from Amnesty International organised the action.
10.30am
First daughter Ivanka Trump was not on Air Force One with her father, but has tweeted that she is looking forward to joining the US delegation later in the day.
10.25am
Jeremy Hunt has commented on Donald Trump’s tweet that labelled London Mayor Sadiq Khan a “stone cold loser”, with an attack on the Labour Party and the mayor for what he called “virtue-signalling”.
The Foreign Secretary said: “The president does what the president does but let’s ask why he was so angry when he did that tweet and I think the very simple reason is he’s been shown great discourtesy.”
“What I would say is for Sadiq Khan and the Labour Party to be boycotting the state visit of the President of the United States, who has been invited here not by Theresa May but by Her Majesty the Queen to celebrate a relationship that goes back centuries but just 75 years ago saw a million American servicemen on our soil land ready to make the ultimate sacrifice for our liberty, is I’m afraid, virtue-signalling of the worst kind.”
10.10am
10am
Mr Trump’s visit will be met by protesters including a group which is relaunching the giant inflatable of the president as a large orange baby.
Fundraising for the project has passed the £30,000 target set.
9.40am
Sadiq Khan’s spokesman has responded to the tweeted criticism: “Donald Trump is the most egregious example of a growing far-right threat around the globe” as the spat between the London Mayor and US President intensified.
“This is much more serious than childish insults which should be beneath the President of the United States,” the spokesman added.
9.15am
Mr and Mrs Trump stepped off Air Force One amid windy conditions and were greeted by US Ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.
The president appeared to salute a police officer who was also there to meet him.
He briefly held hands with Melania as they walked to their helicopter, Marine One.
8.54am
US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania have arrived at Stansted Airport on Air Force One.
8.50am
Donald Trump launched a trademark Twitter broadside at London Mayor Sadiq Khan as he touched down in the UK for a state visit.
And as he landed he mis-spelled the London Mayor’s name, writing: “@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London